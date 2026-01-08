English
Business News/ Videos / 'EVERY President Has Option To Use Military IF…’, Rubio Threatens Greenland? Full Presser In 8 Mins

'EVERY President Has Option To Use Military IF…’, Rubio Threatens Greenland? Full Presser In 8 Mins

Updated: 08 Jan 2026, 06:02 pm IST Livemint

'EVERY President Has Option To Use Military IF…’, Rubio Threatens Greenland? Full Presser In 8 Mins US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he would be meeting with Denmark next week over Greenland even as the White House said that President Donald Trump has actively discussed the purchase of the island with his team. Watch the full presser here!

 
