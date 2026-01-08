'EVERY President Has Option To Use Military IF…’, Rubio Threatens Greenland? Full Presser In 8 Mins US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he would be meeting with Denmark next week over Greenland even as the White House said that President Donald Trump has actively discussed the purchase of the island with his team. Watch the full presser here!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.