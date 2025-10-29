‘Every Working Indian Must Have A Pension Account…’, PFRDA Boss Outlines NPS Goals, Empowering PFMs | Mint Money PFRDA chairman S. Ramann outlines the regulator’s shift from designing centralised NPS products to empowering pension fund managers to innovate and expand India’s retirement coverage. Watch: Mint’s Deepti Bhaskaran in conversation with PFRDA chairperson S. Ramann
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.