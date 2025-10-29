English
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 29 2025 12:44:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 186.00 2.28%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,245.00 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 938.40 0.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,503.70 1.11%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price
  2. 413.50 0.46%
Business News/ Videos / ‘Every Working Indian Must Have A Pension Account…’, PFRDA Boss Outlines NPS Goals, Empowering PFMs

‘Every Working Indian Must Have A Pension Account…’, PFRDA Boss Outlines NPS Goals, Empowering PFMs

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 12:51 pm IST Livemint

‘Every Working Indian Must Have A Pension Account…’, PFRDA Boss Outlines NPS Goals, Empowering PFMs | Mint Money PFRDA chairman S. Ramann outlines the regulator’s shift from designing centralised NPS products to empowering pension fund managers to innovate and expand India’s retirement coverage. Watch: Mint’s Deepti Bhaskaran in conversation with PFRDA chairperson S. Ramann

 
