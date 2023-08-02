Everything You Need To Know About India’s Data Protection Bill | Detangle With Mint

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 05:15 PM IST

What is India's #PersonalDataProtection Bill? How ... moreWhat is India's #PersonalDataProtection Bill? How will it benefit our daily lives? What are the provisions which might safeguard us from hacks and data theft? Detangle with MINT explains. #dataprotection #personaldata #rajeevchandrasekhar #ashwinivaishnav #narendermodi #monsoonsession #parliament