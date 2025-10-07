Everytime Trump Said He Deserves The Nobel Peace Prize | Watch

US President Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize obsession: From 2018 I deserve it rants to 2025 claims of ending 7 wars - does his record match the hype? On October 10, 2025, the Nobel Committee announces amid Gaza and Ukraine crises, but Trump’s compilation of boasts (from Abraham Accords to Russiagate peace) sparks debate. Critics call it dominance, not dialogue. Watch the full timeline!
