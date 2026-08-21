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Ex #IndianArmy Chief Gen #Naravane Says Understanding & Not Dismissing #GenZ Is Important

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2026, 02:41 PM IST
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Ex #IndianArmy Chief Gen #Naravane Says Understanding & Not Dismissing #GenZ Is Important
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