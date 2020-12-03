Ex-NEPC chief, Central Square CEO on pandemic-resilient schooling #HTLS2020

Home
Updated: 03 Dec 2020, 11:16 PM IST
Livemint
- On Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chairman of ISRO and chief of the committee whose recommendations formed the basis of the National Education Policy 2020, and Ashish Dhawan, founder and CEO of Central Square Foundation, spoke on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown on India's education system. They spoke on what was found lacking in India's schooling system due to which students suffered, and the changes driven by the pandemic which can be expanded further. Watch the full video for more