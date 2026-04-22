Exclusive: Godrej Industries' Chairman-Designate On Balancing Legacy Vs A Need For Change

Pirojsha Adi Godrej is the chairman designate of Godrej Industries. The succession comes two years after the 129-year-old Godrej group split into two—Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group. He has already proved his business acumen by overseeing Godrej Properties’ growth from ₹40 crore in annual sales in 2004 to over ₹34,000 crore now, making it India’s largest residential real estate company. Can he achieve similar success with the group’s other businesses? His target is definitely ambitious - a ₹5 trillion market capitalization in five years. But how does he plan to do it? Here it from the man himself!