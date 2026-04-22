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Exclusive: Godrej Industries' Chairman-Designate On Balancing Legacy Vs A Need For Change

Pirojsha Adi Godrej is the chairman designate of Godrej Industries. The succession comes two years after the 129-year-old Godrej group split into two—Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group. He has already proved his business acumen by overseeing Godrej Properties’ growth from 40 crore in annual sales in 2004 to over 34,000 crore now, making it India’s largest residential real estate company. Can he achieve similar success with the group’s other businesses? His target is definitely ambitious - a 5 trillion market capitalization in five years. But how does he plan to do it? Here it from the man himself!

Nehal Chaliawala
Published22 Apr 2026, 10:14 PM IST
Exclusive: Godrej Industries' Chairman-Designate On Balancing Legacy Vs Change
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Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-...Read More

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