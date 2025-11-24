English
Business News/ Videos / Expert Explains How Trump Marginalised The U.S. By Staying Away From G20 Summit

Expert Explains How Trump Marginalised The U.S. By Staying Away From G20 Summit

Updated: 24 Nov 2025, 10:57 pm IST Livemint

Trump boycotts G20 Johannesburg 2025: US absent as world leaders meet—Simon Marks blasts America just kissed goodbye to superpower status! Nov 23, 2025: Based on complete disinformation about Afrikaners, US skips summit, accelerates multipolar era. Ramaphosa: Their loss. G20 pushes ahead on climate, debt, inequality. Watch the historic snub!

 
