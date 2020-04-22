Expert Shorts: Covid-19 unleashes mayhem for oil markets

Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 04:25 PM IST

Covid-19 has certainly sent the markets into a tiz... moreCovid-19 has certainly sent the markets into a tizzy, however the Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices turning rapidly negative was highly unexpected and totally unprecedented. This is despite the turmoil in the global oil market and falling demand. Rahul Prithiani – Director, CRISIL Research, takes us through what led to this and how the near future looks for the oil sector.