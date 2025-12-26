Explained: What Is Russia’s Latest Exam-Free Scholarships for Indians?

Russia Offers Exam-Free Scholarships to Indians for 2026-27! No entrance tests-selection on academics, portfolio & achievements. Up to 6 university choices; covers Bachelors/Masters/MPhil in medicine, engineering, aviation, space, arts & more (many in English!). Prep Russian course available. Amid rising costs in US/UK/Australia, cost-effective alternative for high-demand fields. Apply by Jan 15!
