Explained: What Is Russia’s Latest Exam-Free Scholarships for Indians?

Updated: 26 Dec 2025, 11:12 pm IST

Russia Offers Exam-Free Scholarships to Indians for 2026-27! No entrance tests-selection on academics, portfolio & achievements. Up to 6 university choices; covers Bachelors/Masters/MPhil in medicine, engineering, aviation, space, arts & more (many in English!). Prep Russian course available. Amid rising costs in US/UK/Australia, cost-effective alternative for high-demand fields. Apply by Jan 15!