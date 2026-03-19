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Explained: Why NIA Arrested A US Citizen, 6 Ukrainians In Alleged Terror Plot Linked To Myanmar

Explained: Why NIA Arrested A US Citizen, 6 Ukrainians In Alleged Terror Plot Linked To Myanmar The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven foreign nationals — six Ukrainian nationals and one from the United States — on charges of conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.

Livemint
Published19 Mar 2026, 04:59 PM IST
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Why NIA Arrested US Citizen, 6 Ukrainians In Terror Plot Linked To Myanmar
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