Exploring India's Primary Market Woes: IPO Withdrawals and Investor Sentiment | Mint Explains

Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:47 PM IST

Last week, two initial public offerings were withd... moreLast week, two initial public offerings were withdrawn, indicating a dry period for the primary market. The southern jewellery chain Joyalukkas and Fabindia, a textile and furniture company, cancelled their IPOs citing unfavourable market conditions. This followed the cancellation of the Adani follow-on public offering, which raised 20,000 crore but chose to stop the issue in early February and return investors' money when its stock prices dropped following the release of the Hindenburg report.