Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / Exploring India's Primary Market Woes: IPO Withdrawals and Investor Sentiment | Mint Explains

Exploring India's Primary Market Woes: IPO Withdrawals and Investor Sentiment | Mint Explains

Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:47 PM IST Livemint

Last week, two initial public offerings were withdrawn, indicating a dry period for the primary market. The southern jewellery chain Joyalukkas and Fabindia, a textile and furniture company, cancelled their IPOs citing unfavourable market conditions. This followed the cancellation of the Adani follow-on public offering, which raised 20,000 crore but chose to stop the issue in early February and return investors' money when its stock prices dropped following the release of the Hindenburg report.