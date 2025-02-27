Explore
Exploring The Commerce & Business Inside Mahakumbh 2025 In Prayagraj

Updated: 27 Feb 2025, 03:00 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

In this special ground report Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, Mint, Travels to Kumbh in prayagraj and explores the commerce and economy of Kumbh. How two contrasting business worlds converged to make money and serve people. From travel to food to stays at hotels, resorts and dormitories. How did people manage their way around the mela for 45 days? How the VIP Movement restricted commerce and who benefited on the ground. How small vendors made money? How big business vendors made money? Also, a section on overprofiteering at Kumbh. Is it hyped or is it real? #kumbh #mahakumbh #mahakumbh2025 #mahashivratri #mahashivaratri #hindu #hinduism #prayagraj #abhinavtrivedi #swami #sadhu #saadhu #puja #pooja #krishna #shiv #harharmahadev #news #commerce #economy #narendramodi #up #uttarpradesh #yogiadityanath #kumbhmela #kumbhmela #kumbhmelaprayagraj #kumbh2025 #sangam #sanatandharma #sanatan #shankar #bholenath #bhole #kedarnath #badrinath #vishnu #brahma #mahesh

 
