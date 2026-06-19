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Explosive AI Scandal: KPMG Pulls Report After Fake Case Studies Linked To UBS, NHS & Others

A major AI-related controversy has put consulting giant KPMG under scrutiny after questions were raised about the accuracy of a widely circulated report. The report referenced organisations including UBS, the NHS, Swiss Federal Railways and Transport for London, prompting responses from multiple institutions and renewed debate over AI-generated content. Watch.

Livemint
Published19 Jun 2026, 02:18 AM IST
AI Scandal: KPMG Pulls Report After Fake Case Studies Linked To UBS, NHS, Others
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