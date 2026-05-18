EY Caught In EXPLOSIVE AI Scandal: Fake Data, Non-Existent Sources Found In Cybersecurity Study

Ernst & Young has withdrawn a cybersecurity study after researchers flagged serious issues including fabricated data, incorrect citations and references to reports that do not exist. The report, published by EY Canada and used in client-facing work, came under scrutiny after findings by GPTZero highlighted multiple inconsistencies. Researchers including Om Ogale, Paul Esau and Alex Cui warned that such material could mislead future research and decision-making. Watch.