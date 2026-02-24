EY Report Reveals How Much Salary Hike You Will Get In 2026 | AI Talent To Command Massive Premium?

India Inc is set for a fresh shift in pay trends, according to EY’s latest Future of Pay report. Salary increments are projected to remain steady as companies focus on skill-based rewards, performance differentiation and smarter workforce planning. Top sectors like financial services, e-commerce and life sciences are expected to lead the momentum, while attrition shows signs of easing. The report also highlights rising premiums for AI, machine learning and engineering talent. What does this mean for your increment letter in 2026? Watch for a full breakdown of sectors, skills and salary outlook.