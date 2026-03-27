F-35 Secrets Declassified? Pro-Iran Hackers Claim MASSIVE 375 TB Lockheed Martin Data Breach

A pro-Iran hacktivist group has claimed a massive cyberattack on Lockheed Martin, one of the most sensitive defence companies on the planet. And the scale of what they claim to have stolen is extraordinary. Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defence contractor. It builds some of America's most classified military technology, including the F-35 which is the most advanced jet fighter in the US arsenal. The threat actor is reportedly tracked by security researchers as APT Iran. It claims to have stolen 375 terabytes of data from Lockheed Martin. But what do they want in return, why is this important, and what has Lockheed Martin said? Watch.