Facebook to Settle Cambridge Analytica Scandal Case for $725 million | Mint Primer

Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc has agreed to pay $725 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information. The proposed settlement, which was disclosed in a court filing recently, would resolve a long-running lawsuit prompted by revelations in 2018 that Facebook had allowed the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access the data of as many as 87 million users. Let's investigate this legal action in greater depth, and watch this video to learn more specifics about it.