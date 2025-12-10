Fake ID, Mask: Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Luigi Mangione Was Cornered By Cops After 'Killing' CEO

New footage released on Tuesday, December 9, reveals the moment cops confronted UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione at a McDonald’s before he was taken into custody. A Pennsylvania officer asked the Ivy League grad to pull down his face mask, and revealed him as the wanted suspect. The footage was recorded on the bodycam from another cop, Tyler Frye. It was released as part of a Manhattan proceeding in the case. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson dead on a sidewalk in Midtown. He is facing a slew of charges, including murder and gun possession. Watch.