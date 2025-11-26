English
Business News/ Videos / 'Fake IDs, Fake Homework': Google's Nano Banana Pro Sets Off Worldwide Scam Scare | What Happened

‘Fake IDs, Fake Homework’: Google’s Nano Banana Pro Sets Off Worldwide Scam Scare | What Happened

Updated: 26 Nov 2025, 04:19 pm IST Livemint

Google’s latest imaging model, Nano Banana Pro, has sparked global concern after a series of viral incidents highlighted how advanced AI-generated visuals could be misused across identity verification, education and online refund systems. The tool’s hyper-realistic text and image outputs have triggered renewed conversations about fraud risks, digital trust and the readiness of existing security frameworks. Watch full report.

 
