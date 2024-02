Fali Nariman Passes Away At 95, A Look At His Landmark Cases Which Defined Indian Law | Watch

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 04:49 PM IST

Fali Nariman Passes Away At 95, A Look At His Land... moreFali Nariman Passes Away At 95, A Look At His Landmark Cases Which Defined Indian Law | Watch #falinariman #legal #law #india #judiciary #narendramodi #rahulgandhi #chidambaram #kapilsibal #prashantbhushan #case #judiciary #supremecourt