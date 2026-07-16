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Falkland Controversy Overshadows Argentina's World Cup Semi-Final Win Over England | Explained

ddddArgentina came from behind to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic World Cup semi-final, advancing to the final. But post-match celebrations turned controversial when some Argentine players held up a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” — reigniting the 190-year Falklands sovereignty dispute. The banner, briefly displayed, has triggered widespread debate and could face FIFA disciplinary action under rules banning political statements.

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