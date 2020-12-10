Home
>Farmer protest | 'Being stubborn not the solution': MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 07:55 PM IST
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, commented on the ongoing farmer protests. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the BJP leader said that a solution can only be found via discussions, and farmers shouldn't be 'stubborn' by claiming to not end the agitation until the 3 contentious agri-reform laws are repealed. Calling the legislations pro-farmer, Chouhan said that protests were being seen in only a few parts of India, and the majority of farmers were in favour of the laws. Watch the full video for more.