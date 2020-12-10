Subscribe
Home >Videos >Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020

Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020

Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 10:30 PM IST Livemint

Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate and eminent economist, commented on the ongoing farmer protests in India. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Banerjee blamed lack of trust between farmers and the government for the current situation. The Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology explained that farmers were acting out of suspicion of the government's motives. Watch the full video for more.