Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020

Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 10:14 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that the government had done adequate homework before formulating the 3 laws, and she was glad that the agriculture minister was in talks with the protesting farmers to address their concerns. On the farmers' demand that the minimum support price policy be written into law, Sitharaman said that she wouldn't like to comment since discussions were continuing. She added that the Narendra Modi administration has taken MSP procurement much more 'seriously' than previous dispensations. Watch the full video for more.