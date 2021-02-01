OPEN APP
Home >Videos >‘Farmers and villages at the heart of this budget’: PM Modi | Budget 2021

‘Farmers and villages at the heart of this budget’: PM Modi | Budget 2021

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 06:13 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the ... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout