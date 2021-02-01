‘Farmers and villages at the heart of this budget’: PM Modi | Budget 2021

Subscribe
Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 06:13 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget, saying it has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and addresses all sections of the society, while keeping farmers and villages at its heart. 'This Budget has a special focus on strengthening the agriculture sector and boosting farmers' income. Villages and farmers are at its heart,'PM Modi said. 'We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, creation of new opportunities for our youth, giving a new dimension to human resources, develop new sectors for infrastructure development, and moving towards technology and bringing new reforms in this Budget,' he said. It's a pro-active Budget that gives a boost to wealth as well as wellness, PM Modi said. Watch the full video for more details.