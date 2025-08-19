Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 19 2025 15:59:49
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 700.10 3.50%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,419.95 2.82%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,991.25 -0.62%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.05 0.70%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,440.00 0.31%
Business News/ Videos / FASTag Annual Pass: How To Get Your Annual Pass? NHAI Records 150 Crore Worth Of Registrations

FASTag Annual Pass: How To Get Your Annual Pass? NHAI Records 150 Crore Worth Of Registrations

Updated: 19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST Livemint

FASTag Annual Pass: How To Get Your Annual Pass? NHAI Records ₹150 Crore Worth Of Registrations The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has rolled out a FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles on 15 August. The FASTag Annual Pass will offer toll-free travel to users on select National Highways and Expressways for one year or up to 200 trips. Here's how to activate it!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue