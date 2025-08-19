FASTag Annual Pass: How To Get Your Annual Pass? NHAI Records ₹150 Crore Worth Of Registrations The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has rolled out a FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles on 15 August. The FASTag Annual Pass will offer toll-free travel to users on select National Highways and Expressways for one year or up to 200 trips. Here's how to activate it!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.