FASTag Annual Pass: How To Get Your Annual Pass? NHAI Records 150 Crore Worth Of Registrations

FASTag Annual Pass: How To Get Your Annual Pass? NHAI Records 150 Crore Worth Of Registrations

Updated: 19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST Livemint

FASTag Annual Pass: How To Get Your Annual Pass? NHAI Records 150 Crore Worth Of Registrations The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has rolled out a FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles on 15 August. The FASTag Annual Pass will offer toll-free travel to users on select National Highways and Expressways for one year or up to 200 trips. Here's how to activate it!