Fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand Renee | Startup Buzz | Mint

Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 10:25 PM IST

Beauty and makeup is one segment of the market tha... moreBeauty and makeup is one segment of the market that has seen abundant growth in the past few years. RENEE Cosmetics, a new age beauty brand has breached the ₹100 crore annual run rate or revenue run rate within 20 months after the Ahmedabad-based startup restarted its operations post-Covid in 2020