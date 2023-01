Fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand Renee | Startup Buzz | Mint

Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 10:25 PM IST

Beauty and makeup is one segment of the market that has seen abundant growth in the past few years. RENEE Cosmetics, a new age beauty brand has breached the ₹100 crore annual run rate or revenue run rate within 20 months after the Ahmedabad-based startup restarted its operations post-Covid in 2020