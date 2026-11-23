FBI Data Breach, US Outages & Russian Threats: Is America Facing a New Security Crisis? | Watch

A suspected cyber breach targeting the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) has raised fresh concerns over the security of America’s law enforcement databases. According to reports, unidentified hackers may have accessed sensitive police records, including warrants and wanted-person information. The FBI and U.S. Department of Agriculture were reportedly targeted in separate cyber incidents. The development comes amid growing scrutiny over repeated U.S. technology disruptions, including nationwide flight cancellations and major Microsoft outages. Meanwhile, heightened U.S.–Iran tensions have raised questions about potential foreign cyber threats, although no Iran link to the FBI breach has been established. We also examine Denmark’s allegations of a Russian assassination plot and growing concerns over hybrid warfare in Europe.