FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Warns: Check Ingredients, Expiry & Manufacturing Before Buying Food | WATCH

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has spoken about the importance of food safety checks and the regulator’s role in protecting consumers. Amid recent food safety raids, Mundhe urged people to question what they consume and purchase, including checking ingredients, manufacturing dates, expiry dates, credentials and how products are processed. He warned that products may not always match the quality consumers expect. Mundhe said the FDA is working to perform its regulatory responsibilities and ensure better oversight of food products. Watch the full report for his remarks and what consumers should check before buying food.