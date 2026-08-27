Subscribe

FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Warns: Check Ingredients, Expiry & Manufacturing Before Buying Food | WATCH

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has spoken about the importance of food safety checks and the regulator’s role in protecting consumers. Amid recent food safety raids, Mundhe urged people to question what they consume and purchase, including checking ingredients, manufacturing dates, expiry dates, credentials and how products are processed. He warned that products may not always match the quality consumers expect. Mundhe said the FDA is working to perform its regulatory responsibilities and ensure better oversight of food products. Watch the full report for his remarks and what consumers should check before buying food.

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Advertisement
FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's BIG Warning Amid Food Safety Crackdown
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosFDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Warns: Check Ingredients, Expiry & Manufacturing Before Buying Food | WATCH
Advertisement
Read Next Story