Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Warns AI Could Trigger MASSIVE Job Losses Despite Economic Boom

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has issued a major warning about the future of artificial intelligence, saying that emerging technologies and super intelligence could dramatically transform the US economy. While AI could supercharge innovation, boost productivity and drive economic growth, it could also trigger widespread job displacement, higher unemployment and significant economic disruption. Warsh warned that policymakers must prepare for the risks, including AI misuse by bad actors and vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Could AI make America richer—or leave millions of workers behind? Watch the full report.