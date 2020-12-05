Home
>Videos
>Federico Marchetti speaks on his project with Prince Charles #HTLS2020
Federico Marchetti speaks on his project with Prince Charles #HTLS2020
Updated: 05 Dec 2020, 01:02 AM IST
Livemint
- Federico Marchetti spoke about the story behind the Modern Artisan Project with the Prince of Wales during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He said that Prince Charles had invited him over to discuss the idea of coming up with a project that they could do together. Marchetti said that he wanted to integrate craftsmanship, sustainability and data to attract the younger generation. Watch the full video for all the details