Feeding The Funding Frenzy: Early-Stage Investing Today
Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 08:07 AM IST
Livemint
- The seed market is highly fragmented and it's been bulking up with much bigger cheques being written. It's no secret that startups have been the flavour of the season, resulting in several homegrown unicorns across the country. In this brand new episode of Mint's Startup Diaries, catch these industry experts exploring this phenomenon of funding frenzy and what lies ahead for VCs and seed funding.