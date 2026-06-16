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FIFA World Cup 2026: No Time For Recovery, Iran Team Ordered To 'Leave USA Immediately' After Match

Iran kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles, but the real drama unfolded after the final whistle.Head coach Amir Ghalenoei revealed the team was ordered to immediately leave the US and return to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico — 140 miles away — denying players crucial recovery time. Captain Mehdi Taremi said the long travel caused cramps and called the situation “a disaster.”The match comes amid ongoing US-Iran tensions following military strikes, with Iran having threatened to pull out of the tournament.

Livemint
Published16 Jun 2026, 08:35 PM IST
No Time For Recovery, Iran Team Ordered To Leave USA Immediately After WC Match
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