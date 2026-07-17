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FIFA World Cup Final Referee Slavko Vincic's Controversial Past That You Can't Ignore | Details

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been appointed by FIFA to officiate the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. The decision has ignited major debate after reports resurfaced of Vincic’s 2020 detention during a police raid in Bosnia linked to drugs and prostitution (he was released without charges). Vincic previously refereed Argentina’s shock 2022 opener loss to Saudi Arabia.

Livemint
Published17 Jul 2026, 07:50 PM IST
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World Cup Final Referee Slavko Vincic's Controversial Past That You Can't Ignore
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HomeVideosFIFA World Cup Final Referee Slavko Vincic's Controversial Past That You Can't Ignore | Details
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