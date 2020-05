Films go directly to digital, TV viewership slows down

Updated: 12 May 2020, 08:24 AM IST

As smartphone usage continues to remain stable in ... moreAs smartphone usage continues to remain stable in India, filmmakers are eyeing direct to digital releases for their movies. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.