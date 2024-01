Final Idol Of Ram Lalla Unveiled During 'Pran Pratishtha' | PM Breaks Fast After Completing Rituals

Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 02:22 PM IST

The final 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was revealed shor... moreThe final 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was revealed shortly before the grand 'pran pratistha' ceremony at the Ayodhya. The deity was adorned with gold and flowers. PM Modi, who led the consecration ceremony, offered his prayers along with several saints in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The temple is now open for the public.