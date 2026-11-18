Final Showdown? Israel & U.S. Weigh Decisive Move Against Iran Amid West Asia Crisis

With around 53,000 U.S. troops and three American aircraft carriers—including the newly arrived USS Theodore Roosevelt—now operating under CENTCOM across the Middle East, fears of a major escalation with Iran are reaching a boiling point. This report examines the massive U.S. naval buildup—a deployment scale not seen since April and the 2003 Iraq invasion—and what it signals for President Donald Trump’s next move.