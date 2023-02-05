Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assures, 'market well regulated' amid Adani stock rout

Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke silence ... moreFinance minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke silence over Adani-Hindenburg issue. She assured all stakeholders that insurance major LIC and public banks like SBI have exposure within permissible limits to Adani. LIC MD & CEO had also issued a statement earlier.