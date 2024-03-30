Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says She Can't Afford To Fight Elections: How Much Does It Cost?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has declined her party's offer to contest elections in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Speaking during a TV Summit, Sitharaman said she does not have that kind of money. If a Union Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, says she doesn’t have money to contest elections, how much does it actually cost for a candidate in the poll fray? Watch this video to know more.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.