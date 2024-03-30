OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Videos / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says She Can't Afford To Fight Elections: How Much Does It Cost?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says She Can't Afford To Fight Elections: How Much Does It Cost?

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:53 PM IST Livemint

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has declined her party's offer to contest elections in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Speaking during a TV Summit, Sitharaman said she does not have that kind of money. If a Union Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, says she doesn’t have money to contest elections, how much does it actually cost for a candidate in the poll fray? Watch this video to know more.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App