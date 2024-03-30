Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says She Can't Afford To Fight Elections: How Much Does It Cost?

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:53 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has declined her party's offer to contest elections in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Speaking during a TV Summit, Sitharaman said she does not have that kind of money. If a Union Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, says she doesn’t have money to contest elections, how much does it actually cost for a candidate in the poll fray? Watch this video to know more.