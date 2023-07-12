Hello User
Finance Ministry Employee Arrested For Spying; Was Passing 'Classified Info.' To Pakistan | Details

Finance Ministry Employee Arrested For Spying; Was Passing 'Classified Info.' To Pakistan | Details

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:42 PM IST Livemint

A finance ministry official has been apprehended for espionage. It has barely been a month since a senior DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was arrested by authorities for spying. Naveen Pal, A finance ministry employee was arrested from Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad on IB inputs on Tuesday. As per reports, in the First Information Report, Naveen Pal has been accused of sharing classified information about the finance ministry and the G20 meetings with an individual in Karachi, Pakistan. Premilimanry investigations have revealed that Naveen Pal used WhatsApp to send the information to his handler in Pakistan and could have been honey-trapped.

