Financial Influencers: A Boon or a Bane? | #TheAltView Feat #IIM Bangalore

Updated: 02 Sep 2024, 06:28 PM IST

In this latest edition of The Alt View, Mint goes to @IIMBofficial and asks students about financial influencers and their impact on millennials and GenZ. Are 'Fin-influencers' filling a market gap or are they duping people? Whats the real story? In Association with @StockGro #iim #finance #financialinfluencers #influencer #influencers #sharemarket #stockgro #stockmarket #sebi #rbi #ankurwarikoo #akshatshrivastava #sharanhegde #rachnaranade #thealtview 0:00 - 2:56 - Intro 2:57 - 3:35 - Favourite Financial Influencer 3:36 - 8:48 - Fin-fluencers: filling a market gap or manipulating? 8:49 -11:25 - Traditional content players Vs Social influencers 11:25 - 15:48 - How Financial influencers have cracked the market 15:49 - 19:00 - Duping & Manipulating examples of financial influencers 19:01- 19:52 - Is SEBI doing enough to regulate financial influencers? 19:53 - 22:25 - Scope Of Improvement: Traditional players Vs Financial influencers 22:26 - 26:33- Debate: Are Financial influencers Boon or Bane? 26:33 - 27: 55 - Closing 27:02-27:32 - Stockgro Pledge